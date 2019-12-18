The National Assembly approved the Budget for 2020.

Republika Srpska received key economic documents for the coming period.

The National Assembly has adopted the Economic Reform Program by 2022.

The budget for next year was also announced, with a framework of 3 billion and 425 million KM. The accompanying Law on Budget Execution was also adopted.

Amendments to the Contributions Act, which reduced the unemployment rate from 0.8 percent to 0.6 percent, were also supported by MPs.

A decision was adopted that, in 2020, Srpska may issue guarantees for loans up to DM 500 million.

The MPs also endorsed the Decisions on the long and short term borrowing of Republika Srpska.

Source: RTRS