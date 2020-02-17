The National Assembly of RS Special Session on the Constitutional Court’s Anti-Dayton Action

The National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska will today, at a special session at 3 pm, consider information regarding the anti-Dayton action of the Constitutional Court of BiH, proposed by President Željka Cvijanović, following the recent decision of the Constitutional Court of BiH on agricultural land.

The President of Srpska’s information states that the BiH Constitutional Court, by challenging Article 53 of the Law on Agricultural Land of Republic of Srpska, challenges its credibility and disrupts the Dayton structure and territory distribution among the entities by a ratio of 49 to 51 percent.

It recalls that by enacting three laws in 2005, the High Representative grossly violated the Constitutional Dayton principle, that the Entities own the territories and forbade them to dispose of them.

