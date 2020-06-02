The National Assembly Rejected the Resolution of the PD PS BiH Due to the Rewriting of Historical Facts

Yesterday, at the 14th special session, the National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska rejected the “Resolution on Respect for Victims of Fascist Regimes and Movements”, which was adopted by the House of Representatives of the BiH Parliamentary Assembly at its 8th session held on May 15, May 19 and May 20, 2020.

The National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska, at its session at which it discussed the Information on the “Resolution on Respecting the Victims of Fascist Regimes and Movements”, adopted 20 Conclusions proposed by the clubs of SNSD, DNS, DEMOS, NDP, US, SPS MPs, SP and parliamentary groups Independent MPs.

Conclusions:

1. The National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska rejects the Resolution on Respect for the Victims of Fascist Regimes and Movements, which was adopted by the House of Representatives of the Parliamentary Assembly of BiH at its 8th session held on May 15, 19. and 20.05. 2020.

2. We conclude that the House of Representatives of the Parliamentary Assembly of BiH, by adopting the Resolution, approached the shameful rewriting of historical facts and joined the revisionist forces, whose goal is to generalize and marginalize the suffering of Serbs in the Second World War.

3. Any qualification of a crime in the Second World War that does not contain a provision that systematic genocide was committed against Serbs is unacceptable. The National Assembly reminds us that the extermination of Serbs was an official state project of the Independent State of Croatia.

4. We conclude that the very name of the Resolution is unacceptable because it qualifies fascist regimes and movements as aggressors, and not the Independent State of Croatia, which officially carried out the systematic emigration, baptism and killing of Serbs.

5. It is inconceivable to state that a significant number of victims from Bosnia and Herzegovina died in the Second World War. Bosnia and Herzegovina did not even exist then, but only the Independent State of Croatia and the victims were Serbs, Jews, Roma and anti-fascists.

6. The National Assembly calls on everyone in BiH to respect historical facts and not to engage in revisionism. Revisionism is also the mention of Bosniaks as victims of the Second World War, who as a nation did not even exist then.

7. The Serbian people were the bearers of the anti-fascist struggle and as such, they made the greatest sacrifices for the liberation of all countries in the region. The National Assembly of the Republika Srpska has a duty to preserve the memory of the victims of the Serbian people and in that sense obliges all representatives in the institutions of the Republika Srpska and BiH to nurture the truth and anti-fascist values ​​of the Serbian people in their activities.

8. The Declaration on the Genocide of the Independent State of Croatia against Serbs, Jews and Roma during the Second World War legally exists in the Republic of Srpska.

9. The National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska, after almost 5 years since the adoption of the Declaration on Genocide of the Independent State of Croatia against Serbs, Jews and Roma during the Second World War, considers it unrealistic to expect the competent institutions of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Republic of Croatia to adopt legal acts establishing the same day for remembrance of the victims of the genocide of the Independent State of Croatia against Serbs, Jews and Roma during the Second World War, as adopted by paragraph 10 of the conclusions of the adopted Declaration, and that it is only realistic to expect institutional capacity as well. publicly expressed will in the Republic of Srpska and the Republic of Serbia to determine and regulate this day by a legal act.

10. The resolution on respect for the victims of fascist regimes and movements does not correspond to historical facts and as such cannot be applied in the Republic of Srpska.

11. The National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska obliges the Government of the Republic of Srpska to send within 60 days for consideration and adoption to the National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska the draft Law on the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Genocide of the Independent State of Croatia against Serbs, Jews and Roma during World War II.

12. The National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska obliges the Government of the Republika Srpska to include in the preparation of the draft of this Law expert associates from the Academy of Sciences and Arts of the Republika Srpska as well as representatives of civic associations inheriting the culture of remembrance of victims of genocide of Serbs, Jews and Roma rate.

13. The National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska does not support and rejects any manifestations during which the defeated fascists from the Second World War are glorified. Any celebrations like “Bleiburg” by the authorities of the Republic of Croatia are unacceptable and insulting to the victims of fascism.

14. The National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska considers that the provocation is the display in any form of the Ustasha greeting “Ready for home” both for the victims of the Second World War and for the descendants of the victims.

15. The National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska rejects incorrect constructions and speculations related to the part of the documentation from Jasenovac.

16. The National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska considers that, in cooperation with the Holocaust Museum in Washington, a significant part of the documentation from Jasenovac was recorded and provided in a modern technical way through microfilming and conservation.

17. The National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska will form a parliamentary delegation that will visit the Holocaust Museum in Washington and see the condition of a part of the Jasenovac material that is there.

18. The National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska confirms that the Jasenovac material is in the Archives of the Republic of Srpska in modern technical processing and that it is available to the public.

19. The National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska confirms the findings of the Inquiry Commission formed in the National Assembly and which determined the condition of the Jasenovac material.

20. These conclusions shall enter into force on the day following that of their publication in the “Official Gazette of the Republic of Srpska”.

TST