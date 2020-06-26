The “New York Times” confused Vučić and Thaci on Twitter

The most famous American newspaper “New York Times” announced on Twitter that the meeting in Washington was canceled because the leader of Serbia was accused of war crimes.

Announcing on Twitter the text about the cancellation of the meeting between Belgrade and Pristina in Washington, the “New York Times” wrote that the cancellation occurred because “the leader of Serbia was accused of war crimes”, although in the subtitle below the accompanying picture it says that he is a “leader Kosovo ”.

According to RTS, the announcement provoked many comments, mostly drawing attention to the fact that it was an incorrect statement, but the statement was not changed even a few hours later.

After that, the tweet was changed and now it is correctly written that “the leader of Kosovo is accused of war crimes”.

By the way, the text about the cancellation of the meeting provoked the reaction of the chief American negotiator Richard Grenell, who wrote on Twitter that there were a lot of mistakes in it, which is not surprising because the author did not even talk to him.

Grenell wrote in his tweet that a quick solution (victory) of the Kosovo issue was not an American priority, although that narrative is constantly repeated in the media, without evidence.

The author of the text, Patrick Kingsley, replied that he had tried to get a statement from him eleven times since February on various topics, but that Grenell was always unavailable to him.

Grenell confirmed that, saying that he refused to communicate due to Kingsley’s bias, which, according to Grenell, causes texts with so many mistakes, reports Tanjug.

