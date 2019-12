The payment of December pensions begins on January 3rd

The payment of December pensions to pension and disability insurance beneficiaries in Republika Srpska will begin on January 3, the Republika Srpska Ministry of Finance announced.

The Ministry states that KM 92.3 million was provided for regular pensions in Republika Srpska.

Republika Srpska’s budget for next year means that pension payments in Srpska amount to KM 1.1 billion and are increased by 3.6 percent compared to 2019 rebalance.

