The presence of coronavirus has been confirmed in 90 people in Republic of Srpska

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska and the Hospital Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina tested 718 laboratory samples, and the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 90 people in the Republic of Srpska.

These are 55 males and 35 females, of which 15 are younger, 55 are middle-aged and 20 are older.

According to the place of residence, 23 people are from Banja Luka, nine from Pale and Doboj, six from Prnjavor, five from Teslić and Ribnik, four from Zvornik and East Ilidža, three from Bratunac and East New Sarajevo, two from Čelinac, Eastern Stari Grad and Sokolac and one each from Gradiška, Laktaši, Derventa, Mrkonjić Grad, Modriča, Foča, Kozarska Dubica, Šamac, Brod, Kneževo, Srebrenica, Trnovo and Šekovići.

In the last 24 hours, two deaths have been reported to the Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health, in which the presence of a new coronavirus has been confirmed. We are dealing with two elderly women from East Stari Grad and Zvornik.

So far, 6,886 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 232 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 4,034 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 61,411 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 271, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 62, and in general hospitals 209.

In the Republic of Srpska, 3,293 people are currently under health supervision, and 52,985 people have completed their supervision.

