The presence of coronavirus was confirmed in 105 people in Republic of Srpska

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the Hospital Sv. Vračevi in Bijeljina and the University Hospital in Foča tested 602 laboratory samples, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 105 people in the Republic of Srpska.

Those are 63 males and 42 females, of which 27 are younger, 62 middle-aged and 16 older.

According to the place of residence, 18 people are from Zvornik, 14 from Banja Luka, nine from Rogatica, eight from Višegrad and Bijeljina, six from Sokolac, five from Kotor Varoš, four from Pale, Foča, Ljubinje, three from Derventa, Mrkonjić Grad and East New Sarajevo, two each from Doboj, Modrića, Teslić and Čelinac, and one each from Novi Grad, Šipovo, Nevesinje, Ribnik, Ugljevik, Kozarska Dubica, Kostajnica and Laktaši.

Most new infections are contacts of people who have previously been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

In the last 24 hours, three deaths have been reported to the Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health, in which the presence of a new coronavirus has been confirmed. These are two middle-aged men from Teslić and Zvornik and an older woman from Doboj.

So far, 2,918 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 137 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 1,468 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far. A total of 40,395 people were tested for SARS-CoV-2.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 168, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 45, and in general hospitals 123.

In the Republic of Srpska, 3,256 people are currently under health supervision, and 38,528 people have completed their supervision.

