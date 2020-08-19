The presence of coronavirus was confirmed in 106 persons in the Republic of Srpska

The presence of coronavirus was confirmed in 106 persons in the Republic...

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the Hospital Sv. Physicians in Bijeljina and the University Hospital in Foča tested 471 laboratory samples, and a new corona virus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 106 people in the Republic of Srpska.

Those are 54 males and 52 females, of which 14 are younger, 77 middle-aged and 15 older.

According to the place of residence, 35 people are from Banja Luka, 12 from Gacko, eight from Doboj and Teslić, six from Bijeljina and Foča, five from Šamac, four from Višegrad, three from Gradiška, Mrkonjić Grad, two from Kneževo, Kozarska Dubice, Kotor Varoš and Laktaši and one each from Trebinje, Derventa, Modriča, Nevesinje, Prijedor, Srbac, Šipovo and Kalinovik.

In the last 24 hours, seven deaths have been reported to the Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health, in which the presence of a new corona virus has been confirmed. These are six men and one elderly woman from Prijedor, Teslić, Derventa, Bijeljina, Zvornik, Modriča and Petrovo.

So far, 6,363 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 220 people have died in whom a test for the new corona virus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 3,867 people have recovered from the new corona virus so far, and a total of 58,673 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in RS is 255, in the University Clinical Center of Republika Srpska 61, and in general hospitals 194.

In the Republic of Srpska, 3,541 people are currently under health supervision, and 50,367 people have completed their supervision.

TST