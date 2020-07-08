The presence of coronavirus was confirmed in 121 people in Republic of Srpska

The presence of coronavirus was confirmed in 121 people in Republic of...

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the Hospital Sv. Physicians in Bijeljina and the University Hospital in Foča tested 533 laboratory samples, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 121 people in the Republic of Srpska.

Those are 63 males and 58 females, of which 22 are younger, 88 middle-aged and 11 older.

According to the place of residence, 25 people are from Bijeljina, 16 from Banja Luka, 11 from Višegrad and Nevesinje, seven from Ljubinje, six from Derventa and East New Sarajevo, five from Kozarska Dubica, four from Pale and Prijedor, three from East Ilidža, two each from Bileća, Donji Žabar, Gradiška, Šamac and Trebinje and one each from Doboj, Foča, Kneževo, Kostajnica, Kotor Varoš, Lopar, Modriča, Mrkonjić Grad, Srbac, Teslić, Trnovo, Ugljevik and Zvornik.

Most new infections are contacts of people who have previously been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

So far, 2,813 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 134 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 1,425 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far. A total of 39,825 people were tested for SARS-CoV-2.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 131, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 46, and in general hospitals 85.

In the Republic of Srpska, 2,906 people are currently under health supervision, and 38,491 people have completed their supervision.

TST