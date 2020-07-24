The presence of coronavirus was confirmed in 125 people in Republic of Srpska

The presence of coronavirus was confirmed in 125 people in Republic of...

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, 546 laboratory samples and a new coronavirus have been tested at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska, Bijeljina General Hospital and Foča University Hospital was confirmed in 125 persons in the Republic of Srpska.

Those are 57 males and 68 females, of which 23 are younger, 76 are middle-aged and 26 are older.

According to the place of residence, 20 people are from Bijeljina, 16 from Banja Luka, 12 from Trebinje, ten people are from Modriča, seven each from Prnjavor and Foča, four people each from Zvornik and Mrkonjić Grad, three each from Derventa, Doboj, Kozarska Dubica , Kotor Varoš, Prijedor and Srbac, two people each from Bratunac, East Ilidža, East New Sarajevo, Kneževo, Laktaši, Lopare, Pale, Han Pijesak and Šekovići and one person each from Bileća, Gradiška, Milići, Novi Goražde, Petrovo, Sokolac , Srebrenica, Teslić and Ugljevik.

In the last 24 hours, one death was reported to the Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health, in which the presence of a new coronavirus was confirmed. It is about an elderly woman from Banja Luka.

So far, 4,169 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 152 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 2,014 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far. A total of 46,787 individuals were tested for SARS-CoV-2.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 253, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 52, and in general hospitals 201.

In the Republic of Srpska, 4,134 people are currently under health supervision, and 42,166 people have completed their supervision.

TST