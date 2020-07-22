The presence of coronavirus was confirmed in 134 persons in Republic of Srpska

The presence of coronavirus was confirmed in 134 persons in Republic of...

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, 653 laboratory samples have been tested at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska and Foča University Hospital, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 134 persons in the Republic of Srpska.

Those are 68 males and 66 females, of which 37 are younger, 82 middle-aged and 15 older.

According to the place of residence, 20 people are from Banja Luka, 17 people from Zvornik, 11 from Trebinje, ten people from Foča, nine people from Bijeljina and East Ilidža, seven from Višegrad, five people from Gacko, East New Sarajevo and Kozarska Dubica, four persons are from Prnjavor, three from Kneževo, Ljubinje, Nevesinje and Pale, two persons from Bileća, Kotor Varoš, Modriča, Prijedor and Han Pijesak and one person each from Brod, Vlasenica, Derventa, Doboj, Kalinovik, Laktaši, Mrkonjić Grad, Rudo, Teslić and Ugljevik.

So far, 3,898 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 149 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 1,916 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far. A total of 45,666 people were tested for SARS-CoV-2.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 249, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 59, and in general hospitals 190.

In the Republic of Srpska, 4,050 people are currently under health supervision, and 41,433 people have completed their supervision.

