The presence of coronavirus was confirmed in 14 people in Republic of Srpska

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, 390 laboratory samples have been tested at the Institute of Public Health of Republic of Srpska and the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) has been confirmed in 14 people in the Republic of Srpska.

These are 11 males and 3 females, one of whom is younger, 11 middle-aged, and two older.

According to the place of residence, eight people are from Banja Luka, two people are from Laktasi and Prnjavor and one person is from Doboj and Kneževo.

In the last 24 hours, one death was reported to the Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health, in which the presence of a new coronavirus was confirmed. He is an elderly man from Vlasenica.

So far, 4,422 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 156 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 2,157 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far. A total of 48,216 individuals were tested for SARS-CoV-2.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 253, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 57, and in general hospitals 196.

In the Republic of Srpska, 4,386 people are currently under health supervision, and 42,666 people have completed their supervision.

