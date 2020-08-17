The presence of coronavirus was confirmed in 44 people in Republic of Srpska

The presence of coronavirus was confirmed in 44 people in Republic of...

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska and the Hospital Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina tested 563 laboratory samples, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 44 people in the Republic of Srpska.

Those are 26 males and 18 females, of which eight are younger, 33 are middle-aged and three are older.

According to the place of residence, 10 people are from Doboj, five from Prnjavor and Gradiška, three from Banja Luka, Bijeljina, Istočna Ilidža, Pale and Teslić, two from Šamac and one each from Zvornik, Kneževo, Kozarska Dubica, Kotor Varoš, Laktaši, Modriča and Sokolac.

In the last 24 hours, one death was reported to the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, in which the presence of a new coronavirus was confirmed, an elderly man from Vlasenica.

So far, 6,186 * cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 212 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 3,661 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 57,807 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 270, in the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska 60, and in general hospitals 210.

In RS, 3,665 people are currently under health supervision, and 46,748 people have completed their supervision.

Note: In the report from 16.8.2020. one person, a citizen of Montenegro who was tested in the Republic of Srpska, was also included. The reported person was removed from the list of positive cases and all data were corrected.

