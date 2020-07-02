The presence of coronavirus was confirmed in 58 people in Republic of Srpska

The presence of coronavirus was confirmed in 58 people in Republic of...

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, Hospital Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina and the University Hospital in Foča tested 311 laboratory samples, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 58 people in the Republic of Srpska.

Those are 32 males and 26 females, of which 14 are younger, 38 are middle-aged and six are elderly.

According to the place of residence, nine people are from Banja Luka, seven from Pale, six from Bijeljina, four each from Kostajnica and Zvornik, three from Lopar, two each from Ljubinje, East Sarajevo, Sokolac and Šamac and one each from Prijedor, East Ilidža, Trebinje, Mrkonjić Grad, Modrica, Doboj, Šekovici, Srebrenica, Ugljevik, Milići, Berkovići, Višegrad, Nevesinje, Teslić, Novo Goražde, Kozarska Dubica and Rogatica.

So far, 2,372 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 125 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 1,343 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far. A total of 37,575 individuals were tested for SARS-CoV-2.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 129, in the University Clinical Center of Republika Srpska 42, and in general hospitals 87.

In the Republic of Srpska, 1,943 people are currently under health supervision, and 37,729 people have completed their supervision.

