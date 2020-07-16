The presence of coronavirus was confirmed in 85 people in Republic of Srpska

The presence of coronavirus was confirmed in 85 people in Republic of...

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, 472 laboratory samples have been tested at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska and Foca University Hospital, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 85 persons in the Republic of Srpska.

Those are 51 males and 34 females, of which 22 are younger, 52 are middle-aged and 11 are older.

According to the place of residence, 17 people are from Banja Luka, 12 from Zvornik, nine from Foča, six from Višegrad, four each from Bijeljina, Doboj, Kostajnica, Nevesinje and Sokolac, three each from Trebinje and Šamac, two each from Kotor Varoš and Prnjavor and one each from Bileća, Vlasenica, Laktaši, Modriča, Mrkonjić Grad, Oštra Luka, Rudo, Ugljevik, Šeković, Šipovo and Milići.

In the last 24 hours, one death was reported to the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, in which the presence of a new coronavirus was confirmed. She is a middle-aged woman from Sokolac.

So far, 3,425 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 143 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 1,758 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far. A total of 43,040 people were tested for SARS-CoV-2.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 265, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 79, and in general hospitals 186.

In the Republic of Srpska, 3,690 people are currently under health supervision, and 40,214 people have completed their supervision.

