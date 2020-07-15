The presence of coronavirus was confirmed in 86 people in Republic of Srpska

The presence of coronavirus was confirmed in 86 people in Republic of...

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, 464 laboratory samples have been tested at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska and the University Hospital Foča, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 86 persons in the Republic of Srpska.

Those are 46 males and 40 females, of which 18 are younger, 62 are middle-aged and six are older.

According to the place of residence, 30 people are from Banja Luka, eight from Višegrad, seven from East New Sarajevo, six from East Ilidža, five from Foča, four from Rogatica, three each from Kotor Varoš and Laktaši, two each from Doboj, Derventa, Modriča, Mrkonjić Grad, Pale, Srbac and Teslić, one each from Berkovići, Gacko, Kneževo, Prijedor, Petrov and Prnjavor.

In the last 24 hours, one death was reported to the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, in which the presence of a new coronavirus was confirmed. He is a middle-aged man from East Sarajevo.

So far, 3340 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 142 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 1,710 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far. A total of 42,581 individuals were tested for SARS-CoV-2.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 249, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 71, and in general hospitals 178.

In the Republic of Srpska, 3,724 people are currently under health surveillance, and surveillance has been completed for 39,374 people.

TST