The President of Srpska: ’’Tolerance is Crucial…’’

The President of Republic of Srpska, Željka Cvijanović, emphasized that there is good cooperation between the institutions of Srpska and religious communities, noting that an environment has been created in Srpska for uninhibited work of all confessions and that tolerance, understanding and respect are crucial for the survival of all peoples in this region.

Cvijanović said, at the reception that was held in Banja Luka for representatives of religious communities in Srpska, as a part of the 9th January celebrations, that religious freedom is very important for any democratic society in which all religious communities are treated equally.

The reception at the Palace of the Republic was attended by His Eminence Metropolitan of Dabar-Bosna Hrizostom, Bishops of Serbian Orthodox Church Jefrem – Eparchy of Banja Luka, Fotije – Eparchy of Zvornik and Tuzla, Sergije – Eparchy of Bihać and Petrovac, Dimitrije- Eparchy of Zahumlje and Herzegovina, as well as Franjo Komarica, the Roman-Catholic bishop of Banja Luka and the mufti of Banja Luka Nusret Abdibegović.

The reception was also attended by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska Radovan Višković, Serb Presidency Member of B&H Milorad Dodik and the Director of the Republic Secretariat for Religions, Dragan Davidović.

TST