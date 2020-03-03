Companies across the continent face an array of hurdles to growth this year, ranging from a lacklustre economic outlook in several countries to the uncertainties caused by Brexit trade negotiations and risks stemming from the global spread of coronavirus.

Yet the ever-greater pace of growth on this annual FT 1000 ranking — now in its fourth year — suggests that the most nimble and innovative companies are thriving.

The FT 1000, compiled with Statista, a research company, lists the European companies that achieved the highest compound annual growth rate in revenue between 2015 and 2018. Competition is even tougher at the top this year, with companies requiring a minimum growth rate of 38.4 per cent to make the list, compared with 37.7 per cent last year.

This distinguished world newspaper has been ranked 187th by the Ministry of Programming in its list of fastest growing European companies. This is the first bh. companies on this prestigious list.

OakNorth Bank, a UK-based fintech company, took first place in the Financial Times prestigious list.

