The Prime Minister of Srpska is infected with the corona virus

According to the results of the PCR test, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska, Radovan Višković, is also positive for the coronavirus.

The Public Relations Bureau of the Government of Srpska announced that Višković was tested at the University Clinical Center.

– Further work of the Cabinet and members of the Government will be organized according to the recommendations of the Institute of Public Health and epidemiological services. All previously planned activities and meetings of Prime Minister Višković will be canceled – it is pointed out on the Twitter account of the Government of Srpska.

TST