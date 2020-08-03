The Prime Minister of Srpska returned to regular activities

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska, Radovan Višković, returned today to his regular activities in the Government of the Republic of Srpska after he recovered from the disease COVID-19.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska, Radovan Višković, had mild symptoms of the coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) and spent the recovery period in home isolation, with adequate therapy, and under health supervision.

Prime Minister Višković, who is also the commander of the Republic Staff for Emergency Situations, will chair the 50th session of the Republic Staff for Emergency Situations today.

