The Purchase of 25,000 Tests for the Coronavirus Has Been Agreed

The main coordination team of the Republic of Srpska officials at a meeting in Banja Luka today agreed to procure 25,000 tests for coronavirus, which should be delivered to Srpska next week.

At a team meeting attended by Republic of Srpska President Željka Cvijanović, Republic of Srpska Prime Minister Radovan Višković and Minister of Health and Social Welfare Alen Šeraniž, it was agreed that a donation of UNDP of 3,000 virus tests is delivered by the end of this week to the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska.

The current epidemiological situation was discussed and the citizens were once again urged to strictly adhere to all the hygiene and other recommendations of the competent institutions when it comes to protection against coronary virus, the Public Relations Office of the Government of Srpska said.

There was also talk of implementing measures by the Republican Emergency Management Staff, especially when controlling the persons who were given home isolation, and restriction and prohibition of movement.

It is estimated that citizens adhere to the prescribed measures, except for a small number of them who will be sanctioned in accordance with the law due to violations of the measures of the Republican Emergency Staff.

The meeting of the Main Coordination Team, which discussed the overall situation in the Republic of Srpska in relation to the appearance of the coronary virus, was also attended by Serbian Minister of the Interior Dragan Lukač, Director of the Srpska Police Darko Ćulum, Director of the Republican University Clinical Center Vlado Đajić, Acting Director of the Institute for Public Srpska Health Branislav Zeljković and Health Insurance Fund Director Dejan Kusturić.

TST