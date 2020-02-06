The Republic of Srpska Government Continues Its Fight Against the Gray Economy

Republic of Srpska Prime Minister Radovan Višković said that adopting the Inspection Bill, which will be considered by the Republic of Srpska National Assembly on February 18th, will enable greater coverage of people and better payment of obligations to the Republic.

– When we have more coverage, then we can also talk about reducing taxes and contributions and all that our businesses pay. The moment the incomes grow and the reach of people increases, then we will also discuss the relief that the economy is asking us to – Višković told reporters in Banja Luka, commenting on the announced control of the Republic of Srpska Tax Administration and the Inspectorate regarding undeclared workers.

The Prime Minister stated that he also stated in the exposition that the goal was to collect as much as possible the debts to the Republic, which was also done last year, and that the report of the Tax Administration submitted at the end of last year shows that they had a significantly higher amount of income than last year.

– We are served by the Tax Administration and the Inspectorate of the Republic of Srpska. Our wish is to fight the gray economy and we want to continue it – Višković said.

TST