The Republic of Srpska Government Stimulates the Best Students

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska, Radovan Višković, said today that the Government of Srpska is constantly encouraging and stimulating students and students who achieve the best results.

– Young people are our future and because of that we have to take care of them – Višković told reporters after the reception for elementary and high school students, the winners of the competition on January 9 – Republic Day, announced by the Republican Pedagogical Institute, as well as for young historians from Bileća, who won second place in the international quiz competition “Nemanjići”.

Višković emphasized that it is important that the best students are given the opportunity to get a job after graduation, adding that this will be defined by law.

He donated laptops to students.

Student Dragana Vujović from Bileća said she was honored to represent Srpska on the international Nemanjići quiz.

– I am grateful to the Prime Minister of Srpska who presented us with gifts, which will be an incentive for further work – said Vujović.

