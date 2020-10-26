The Republic of Srpska Will Have the Largest Solar Power Plant in the Region

The Republic of Srpska Will Have the Largest Solar Power Plant in...

In two years, the Republic of Srpska should get the largest solar power plant in the region.

The electric power industry of the Republic of Srpske will build on the Zubac plateau near Trebinje after the Government made a decision on a concession for the construction of the Trebinje 1 Solar Power Plant. The current, almost negligible share of electricity from domestic solar power plants should be increased to four percent of the total electricity produced in Srpska.

This would be a new quality contribution to the total energy produced from renewable sources and is in line with the strategy of domestic energy development. Limiting factor, in BH. level, permits were issued and a capacity of 133 megawatts for solar and wind power plants was filled.

– However, the regulatory body has approved a new framework for new wind farms, so we will direct the rest of the prepared documentation to the Government, in order to get new solar power plants such as Ljubinje, Trebinje 2, and Trebinja 3 – said Luka Petrović, acting Director of the Electric Power Industry of the Republic of Srpska.

The advantage of the area of ​​Herzegovina is a large number of sunny days a year. Solar Trebinje 1 will have an installed capacity of 73 megawatts, with an annual production of one hundred and nine-gigawatt hours of electricity.

– The power plant will produce two to two and a half times more electricity in the summer. This is very important because in the summer the inflows into the reservoirs of hydroelectric power plants are significantly lower, and the production of hydroelectric power plants is lower – explains Željko Ratković, director of the investment directorate of MP Elektroprivreda.

The solar photovoltaic power plant Trebinje 1 should be built on an area of ​​120 hectares. A building permit is expected in the coming days, and the first works should start in the next six months.

Domestic labor and construction operations would participate in the construction, with the employment of a certain number of workers after construction. The concession fee to the city budget would amount to about 500,000 KM.

The mayor of Trebinje, Mirko Ćurić, says that those funds will be invested in investments and infrastructure projects.

So far, electricity for the domestic system has been supplied by small solar power plants. Last year, they produced a symbolic 7.3 gigawatt-hours or 0.1 percent of the total electricity produced.

– Obligations arising from the agreement on the establishment of the Energy Community, especially the new obligations from the energy transition, envisage greater integration of renewable sources, especially those renewable sources that operate on market principles, without adequate incentives – says Aleksandar Jegdić, Secretary of the Energy Regulatory Commission of the Republic of Srpska.

Previously built small solar power plants are mainly in the incentive system, which will not be the case with the Trebinje 1 Solar Power Plant.

TST