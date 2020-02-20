The Republic of Srpska Will Present Its Potential at the Belgrade Tourism Fair

The Republic of Srpska Will Present Its Potential at the Belgrade Tourism...

The Belgrade International Tourism Fair, which begins today, will bring together exhibitors from 40 countries, and the Republic of Srpska will present its tourism potential.

The Representative Office of the Republic of Srpska in Serbia, which in cooperation with the Tourist Organization of the Republic of Srpska is organizing the presentation of the tourist economy of Srpska, stated that tourists organizations from the Republic of Srpska will have a stand of 70 square meters.

“The Republic of Srpska Tourism Organization planned to place a special emphasis on promoting the summer tourist season of Srpska as part of the presentation. The first is the Jahorina Olympic Center and the offer in the summer months, followed by rafting on the Tara and Vrbas rivers, hiking through national parks. Sutjeska and Kozara, as well as the Republic of Srpska spas and rural tourism, ” was said in the statement.

Ethno-villages, flyfishing in the Republic of Srpska will also be presented, with a focus on the top destinations and the most famous fly fishing rivers (Janj, Pliva, Ribnik and Sana), which are included in the quality of the fly fishing world map, as well as city break offers of the cities of Banja Luka and Trebinje.

Offers and opportunities will be presented by the tourist organization Višegrad with the “Vilina Vlas” spa, as well as Srebrenica, Banja Luka, Drinić, Nevesinje, Bijeljina with the “Dvorovi” spa, Novi Grad, Bileća, Rogatica, Sokolac, Kozarska Dubica, Šekovići, Prijedor, Laktaši and Teslić.

Also present will be Zvornik and ZTR Grafikus, Ethno-village “Stanišići” from Bijeljina, Winery “Vukoje” from Trebinje, Health and Tourism Center Banja Vrućica, company “Boksit” from Milić, “Lekobilje” Ljubinje, Nursery “Nešković” from Bratunac, hotel and distillery “Monogram” and Travel agency “Asamo tur” Trebinje.

The promotion of the monograph “Religious Objects of National Minorities in BiH” is also planned to be organized at the Republic of Srpska booth, authored by Ljubisa Preradović, Milijana Okilj, Miroslav Milinović and Gordana Preradović.

For the first time, the Jahorina Tourist Organization will have its own booth, measuring 50 square meters, and will be designed in cooperation with the Olympic Center of the same name and housed in the hall of one Belgrade Fair.

The Association of Hotel Jahorina, as well as the Ski Center Ravna planina and Trebević will be presented at the booth.

“The entire tourist offer will be presented, with an emphasis on the planned events in March on Jahorina, as well as the summer tourist season,” the statement said.

The Fair will also feature the Tourist Organization of Bileća Municipality and the local Association of Tracks and Epic Poets “Vojvoda Vlatko Vukovic”.

“The promotion will feature a traditional Herzegovina wedding, which I believe will attract a lot of visitors’ attention,” said the director of the Bileća Tourist Organization, Nikola Bajović, earlier.

The Republic of Srpska’s representative office in Serbia announced that this year it will also organize an appearance of winemakers and vineyards from the Republic of Srpska at the Beovajn 2020 Wine Fair, which takes place at the time and within the Tourism Fair.

“This is the sixth year that winemakers of Republic of Srpska organized by the Representative Office of the Republic of Srpska in Serbia participate in this fair and receive great awards every year,” the Office said.

The functional booth will feature the Vukoje Cellar, Tvrdoš Monastery Cellar, Andjelić Wine Cellar, Jungić Winery, Sekulović Wine Cellar, Banjac Winery, Runjevac Wine Cellar, Aćimović Wine Cellar, Winery Đelmo and Pajić Winery.

The “Epoch” distillery from Lopare will have its stand with the support of the Representative Office.

The Belgrade International Tourism Fair, the most significant tourism event in Southeast Europe, will bring together more than 700 exhibitors and co-exhibitors from 40 countries, the event’s organizers announced earlier.

The slogan of the 42nd Tourism Fair is “The Road at Your Feet”, and at the same time three more events will be organized – the 11th International Wine Fair, the 16th Souvenir Fair “See Serbia” and the 16th International Hotel and Hospitality Equipment Fair.

Belgrade Fair CEO Danka Selić said more than 900 exhibitors will be present at all four events.

The fair will be open until February 23.

TST