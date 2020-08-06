The Republic of Srspka Government: Internship for 34 best students

At today’s session, the Government of the Republic of Srpska adopted the Information on the professional training of the best students of the Republic of Srpska.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska, Radovan Višković, said that this enabled 34 students of the generation from two public universities in Srpska to do an internship from September 1.

– If a faculty decides to keep a student of the generation in the status of an assistant, or if one of them has already found a job, there will be no possibility of replacement – said Višković.

So, none of them can be replaced by someone who is next in success and this information refers exclusively to the best, ie students of the generation.

