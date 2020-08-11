The RS government will help the areas of catering, tourism and passenger transport

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska, Radovan Višković, talked today in Banja Luka with the representatives of the Union of Employers of the Republic of Srpska in the field of passenger transport and the Horek Association of the Republic of Srpska about measures to support these activities.

Prime Minister Višković announced that the Government of the Republic of Srpska will create a public call in the next few days with precisely defined criteria, in order to enable economic entities in the field of catering and tourism and passenger transport to apply for support for July, August and September this year.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska, Radovan Višković, pointed out that the Government is monitoring the situation, and that it is continuously and in cooperation with the business community creating measures to support the economy, whose ultimate goal is to protect the economy and preserve jobs in the RS.

Representatives of employers in the field of catering and tourism, and passenger transport informed the Prime Minister about the business difficulties they face during the coronavirus pandemic and expressed gratitude to the Government of the Republic of Srpska for everything it has done so far to help businesses in RS to preserve jobs.

Today’s meeting, which also discussed other types of assistance to employees in these activities, was also attended by the Minister of Finance Zora Vidović, and representatives of the ministries: Economy and Entrepreneurship, Transport and Communications and Trade and Tourism.

