The second international conference – “Green Days: Online talks – Rethinking Development” on 29-30 June 2020

UNDP Montenegro, in cooperation with the Government of Montenegro and the Chamber of Economy of Montenegro, is organizing the second international conference – “Green Days: Online talks – Rethinking Development” which will be held through a series of virtual discussions on 29-30 June 2020. As this year’s conference coincides with the global health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, it will be fully organized online.

Participation in the conference is completely free of charge, and all REGISTERED participants will have the opportunity to ask questions. Simultaneous interpretation will be provided. Registration is open to everyone interested and the application form is available on the website www.greendays.me. The conference will also be live-streamed on Facebook, YouTube, and the conference website. Please note that translation will not be provided for the live stream; you will hear the original audio instead, whether the presentation is being held in English or Montenegrin.

Our vision for the conference is ambitious – it is nothing less than to reshape the way we think about the future economic development and growth. We will discuss the challenges and the necessity of transition from a linear to a circular economic model, new strategies for resource management, development of new business models, transition management, and innovation – capitalizing on new technologies.

This conference will explore the prospects, potentials, and limitations of circular economy initiatives and their interrelationships with other global key themes divided into four thematic sessions:

Circular advantage: the economic and business rationale

Future-driven innovation

Turning promises into action: Climate Promise 2030

Tourism 2020: planning recovery for the long term

We look forward to fruitful and stimulating discussions with prominent UN officials, representatives of the EU and other international organizations, circular economy leaders from the spheres of politics, business, academia, and civil society, senior officials from the Western Balkan countries, and experts in the field of sustainable development.

We are delighted to announce Mr Janez Potočnik, co-chair of the UN International Resource Panel and former European Commissioner for Environment, as keynote speaker at #GreenDays2020 VIRTUAL conference.

We remain confident that the conference will provide a platform for relevant scientific policy dialogue and will be a source of inspiration that helps facilitate stronger collaboration to advance the 2030 Agenda.

Green Days 2020 is being organized in partnership with the 5th Circular Change Conference and is a member of the “Circular Change Roadshow 2020”.

More information about the event is available on the official website of the conference – www.greendays.me, as well as accounts on social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

