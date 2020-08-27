The Serbian National Council of Montenegro supports the joint holiday of Serbia and Srpska

The Serbian National Council of Montenegro supports the decision of the leaders of Serbia and the Republic Srpska to establish the Day of the Breakthrough of the Thessaloniki Front, September 15, as a holiday of the Serb people, so the Council will pass a decission on its organs regarding the marking of September 15 as every other national holiday of Serbs in Montenegro.

”Montenegro has always been a Serb country, and even today it is a state of the Serb people, which shows the huge Serbian national and cultural potential in it”, stated the Serbian National Council.

The Council points out that the breakthrough of the Thessaloniki Front, besides for Serbia and the Republic of Srpska, is of exceptional historical importance for the Serb people in Montenegro, both because of the significant participation of Montenegrin Serbs who went through all the martyrdom of the First World War with the Serbian army and the certain hint of the liberation of Montenegro and the Serbian regions from the occupiers.

”Respecting the leaders of Serbia and Srpska in not interfering in the internal affairs of other sovereign states, we kindly ask them never to forget and overlook the historical significance of the Serb people in Montenegro for all Serbs and the creation of modern Serb states”.

