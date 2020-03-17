The Srpska Government Declared a State of Emergency

The Government of the Republic of Srpska has decided to declare an emergency in the territory of Srpska due to the epidemiological situation caused by the appearance of the coronavirus.

By making this decision, the forces for protection and rescue in accordance with the Law on protection and rescue in emergency situations are placed under the command of the Republic Emergency Management Staff, announced from the Bureau of Public Relations of the Government.

At the first extraordinary session, a regulation was adopted to restore prices to the previous level, which establishes the existence of conditions for prescribing direct price control measures in the territory of Republic of Srpska.

The Decree stipulates for certain products a return to the previous prices, which were in circulation, and were valid on March 5.

The reason for prescribing the aforementioned measure is the prevention and suppression of unrealistic pricing and possible unfair behavior of individual traders, with the aim of protecting the economic interests of citizens and ensuring the orderly supply of the market.

The Ministry of Trade and Tourism, in cooperation with the competent inspectorates, consumer associations and other competent authorities, will continue to monitor the market situation in terms of supply and prices, and, if justified, take other appropriate measures for any form of possible inappropriate behavior of traders.

Republic of Srpska Finance Minister Zora Vidović said the government is a crisis headquarters and is implementing emergency measures.

– The government will meet every day and adopt certain measures that must be observed throughout the Republic. So far, we have had problems in the sense that in some municipalities the facilities are not closed when it is said and so on – said Vidović at a press conference after the extraordinary Government session.

Earlier it was announced that the National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska would be requested to declare a state of emergency in accordance with its powers.

TST