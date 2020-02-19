The Republic of Srpska President Željka Cvijanović told Srna that the state cannot be built through international interventionism.

Asked by Srna to comment on a statement by former High Representative in BiH Christian Schwarz Schilling that the international community, led by the Quint countries, should promptly regulate and take appropriate measures to pressure the Serbian Parliament to reach adopted conclusions regarding the participation of its representatives in the joint to the institutions of BiH, Cvijanovic said it was only a confirmation of what she said while addressing the National Assembly.

– BiH is a truly unhappy country when it calls for interventionism by an international factor rather than opening up a process of broad, fair and constructive judicial reform. I said that Bosniaks and foreigners always tell the same story, and that is just a call for the intervention of foreigners – said Cvijanović.

The President of the Republic indicated that this means that BiH is doomed to fail, because the rule of law is not the goal, nor is it the goal of creating an environment in which to build some kind of trust between peoples.

– So it is not a goal for the EU either, because if it were then they would help us solve problems and build a deal instead of refueling, as Schwarz Schilling does now. The double arshin policy has already poisoned our relations so much that even those who had some faith that it could be repaired, no longer believe it – said Cvijanović.

She said that the state cannot be built through international interventionism. “They tried that way and that’s where we got to,” the Republic of Srpska president concluded.

