The ”Stone House” on the way to becoming a tourist attraction

The Bukovac Cave or the “Stone House” as the locals call it, is yet another of the natural attractions of Potkozarje and the northern slopes of Mount Kozara.



Its beautiful interior and surroundings, as well as many springs and streams that are scattered throughout the site, are something to be seen and experienced…

The name “Stone House” is associated with World War II, because the people of the villages Sjeverovac and Vojskova found their salvation from the enemy terror in this cave.



The site has the potential to be an interesting tourist attraction because of richness in cave jewelry. The cave should be protected, like the nearby Trnovac Cave, in the coming period.

