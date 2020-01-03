“The Telegraph” list Trebinje in the list of cities you must visit

Trebinje is listed among the ten world cities to be visited in 2020.

The respectable British magazine “The Telegraph” describes Trebinje as a fairytale town and a hidden discovery emerging from the hilly landscape. The text recommends local cuisine as well as award-winning wines from Trebinje wineries.

Along with Trebinje, Mantova in Italy, Colonia del Sacramento in Uruguay, Rotterdam in the Netherlands, Yerevan in Armenia, Tashkent in Uzbekistan and others are on the list of cities recommended by the British “Telegraph”.

TST