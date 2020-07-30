The world story in the municipality of Jezero- today launching a rover to Mars

The municipality of Jezero is organizing live broadcast of the rover launch on Mars in front of the municipal building today at 1 pm, and a program for the youngest called “Colorful Street”, where children will have the opportunity to draw the street with motifs related to the launch.

As it is already known, the crater on Mars was named after the municipality of Jezero, which especially came to the public’s attention when that crater was selected for the location of the Mars 2020 mission conducted by NASA. In the period from July 30, 2020 to August 15, 2020, the rover Perseverance will be launched, whose task is to investigate and collect evidence of life on the crater.

The rover will land on the ground of the crater in February 2021, and return to Earth after a long period. The launch begins at Cape Canaveral Air Station, Florida on July 30, 2020, at 7:50 local time, or 13:50 local time, and the broadcast and all information can be followed at https://mars.nasa.gov /

In accordance with these events, the municipality of Jezero is undertaking certain activities related to the promotion of the municipality. One of them is the preparation and publication of short promotional videos.

