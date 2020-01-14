The young girl from Višegrad will work as a model for Gucci

A young girl from Višegrad Anđela Ševrt, at the casting held recently in Italy for the fashion house Gucci was selected among 300 girls in the top 20 to represent this renowned world fashion brand in the world.

– In the next period I will be staying in Milan, Italy, and then I will travel to Shanghai where I will work as a model of the Gucci fashion house, the first from the Balkans in the last few years – said Anđela Ševrt at a reception hosted by Višegrad Mayor Mladen Đurević.

She thanked her for the reception and emphasized that she would strive to present her city as best she could in the world.

Đurović said that the goal of the local community is to promote but also support young people in every field of social life, and expressed the expectation that there would be many more ambassadors of Višegrad in the world.

TST