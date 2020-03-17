There are no new cases of infection in Srpska

In the Republic of Srpska, as of the last report on the epidemiological situation, there are no new confirmed cases of coronavirus, which means that there are still 20 cases positive for this virus in Srpska.

There are 16 registered in Banja Luka, two in Čelinac, one in Laktaši and one in Srbac.

“Of the 20 mentioned persons, seven of them have been taken care of at the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska and 13 are in home isolation. So far, 44 people have been released from UKC hospital isolation,” the Ministry of Health Facebook page said.

Currently, there are 2,445 persons undergoing medical surveillance in the Republic of Srpska who came from the area affected by the virus, and a total of 197 persons came out of supervision.

TST