There is still no entry into the EU for BiH citizens

The Council of the European Union has published an updated list of third countries whose citizens are allowed to travel to the EU from August 1, which again does not include any country from the Western Balkans.

The criteria for determining which countries will be on the list relate to the epidemiological situation, protection measures, including physical distance, as well as social and economic parameters.

The European Union is unlikely to revise the list again until early September, although it planned to review it every 14 days.

This is because of the vacations in the institutions of the European Union. If there is a drastic change in the situation in any of the countries, an extraordinary meeting of the Council of the European Union could be convened in August.

