These are non-working days for holidays in Republika Srpska

In Republika Srpska, non-working days are January 1, 2, 6, 7 and 9 – Republic Day, the Republika Srpska Ministry of Administration and Local Self-Government announced.

The statement said that January 1 and 2 will be reluctant to celebrate the New Year, January 6, Orthodox believers will celebrate Christmas Day, and January 7, Christmas.

Non-working days are determined in accordance with the Law on Holidays of the Republika Srpska, the Law on the Republic Day and the decision on the manner of celebration and celebration.

On public holidays, republican bodies and organizations, bodies of local self-government units, enterprises, institutions and other organizations and persons professionally performing service and production activities will not work.

Source: RTRS