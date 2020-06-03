Three Serbian libraries on the European portal

Three Serbian institutions have taken their place on the “CreativesUnite” portal, which unites the cultural and creative space of Europe in one place.

The University Library “Svetozar Markovic”, the Association Adligat / Library Lazic and the National and University Library of the Republic of Srpska, have contributed to the portal “CreativesUnite” with three projects.

The first includes digitized books and newspaper articles of the University Library “Svetozar Marković” and the Adligat Association / Lazić Library on epidemics, infectious diseases and their treatment in the period from the middle of the 19th century until today.

The available texts offer an insight into the broader picture of this topic, how the state dealt with this problem, how the medical system developed and what measures were taken at different stages of the epidemic.

The content is divided into newspaper articles and books and available in Serbian.

The next project called “Stara Banja Luka” was created as a result of cooperation between the National and University Library of Republic of Srpska and the University Library “Svetozar Marković”. The digital collection offers an insight into the history of Banja Luka through the press.

More than 300 articles in the Serbian language are divided into ten thematic units and arranged in chronological order.

Most of the material was published in periodicals from the first half of the 20th century, while the oldest published article dates from 1887.

The third project “Digital Collection Italy”, was created in cooperation with all three libraries as a form of support to the Italian people in the fight against coronavirus.

This digital collection includes a selection of old and valuable editions printed in Italian.

