Ticket to Gipsy Kings Concert at Borik

Tickets for the concert of the legendary “Gipsy Kings by Andre Reyes”, which will take place on February 21 at the Borik Sports Hall, have been released today.

The points of sale where tickets can be purchased are Krajina Square, the box office of the Borik Sports Hall and the rooms of the Star Travel Agency, located at 6 Jevrejska Street, at prices ranging from 40 to 80 KM.

1,800 seats will be available for sale.

Brothers Andre and Nicholas Reyes, sons of renowned flamenco artist Jose Reyes, founded the band “Gipsy Kings” in the late 1970s, and soon became highly respected musicians and sought after music attractions around the world.

“Gipsy Kings”, their most famous album of the same name, released in 1989, spent 40 weeks on the charts and this has earned them great popularity across Europe, America and the Middle East.

In 2014, the “Gipsy Kings” broke into two separate factions – the group of Nicholas Reyes and Andre Reyes.

TST