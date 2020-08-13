Today 79 new cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Srpska

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the Hospital Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina and the University Hospital in Foča tested 504 laboratory samples, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 79 people in the Republic of Srpska.

Those are 40 males and 39 females, of which 11 are younger, 47 are middle-aged and 21 are older.

According to the place of residence, 10 people are from Pale, nine from Bijeljina, eight from Banja Luka, six from Gradiška, five each from Doboj and Zvornik, four from Teslić, three each from Jezera, Kozarska Dubica, Mrkonjić Grad and Prnjavor, two each from Laktaši , Prijedor, Sokolac, Foča and Šamac and one each from Bratunac, Brod, Derventa, Donji Žabar, East New Sarajevo, Modriča, Ribnik, Srbac, Han Pijesak and Šipovo.

In the last 24 hours, two deaths have been reported to the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, in which the presence of a new coronavirus has been confirmed. It is about a man and a woman of older age from Banja Luka and Brčko.

So far, 5,867 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 208 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In Republika Srpska, a total of 3,496 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 56,280 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 256, in the University Clinical Center of Republika Srpska 70, and in general hospitals 186.

In the Republic of Srpska, 3,593 people are currently under health supervision, and 46,215 people have completed their supervision.

