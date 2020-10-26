Today in Srpska 318 New Cases of Coronavirus

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the University Hospital in Foča, and the Hospital Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina tested 881 laboratory samples, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 318 people in the Republic of Srpska.

These are 174 males and 144 females, of which 67 are younger, 202 are middle-aged and 49 are older.

According to the place of residence, 184 people are from Banja Luka, 26 from Zvornik, 22 from Trebinje, 13 from Kotor Varoš, 12 from Bijeljina, eight from Laktaši, seven from Nevesinje, six from Čelinac, five from Bratunac and Ribnik, four from Prijedor, three each from Gradiška, Kneževo, Novi Grad and Prnjavor, two each from Berkovići, Bileća, Milići, Šipovo and one each from Gacko, Kozarska Dubica, Ljubinje, Mrkonjić Grad, Teslić and Čajniče.

In the last 24 hours, five deaths have been reported to the Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health, in which the presence of a new coronavirus has been confirmed. These are four men and one elderly woman from Gradiška, Prnjavor, Banja Luka, Oštra Luka, and Pale.

So far, 14,452 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 372 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 7,952 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 96,588 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 442, in the University Clinical Center of Republika Srpska 177, and in general hospitals 265.

In the Republic of Srpska, 7,666 people are currently under health supervision, and 66,900 people have completed their supervision.

TST