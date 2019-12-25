Today is Christmas according to the Gregorian calendar

The Roman Catholic Church and all Christian churches counting the time according to the Gregorian calendar are celebrating today Christmas, the holiday of the birth of Jesus Christ.

The Archbishop of Vrhbosna Vinko Puljic served at midnight at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Sarajevo and said that man is living through dark days today.

“Jesus came to restore the dignity of man. The dignity of the child of God is actually a source of joy, because man recognizes that he has not been rejected, that he has not been neglected, that he has not been forgotten, that man recognizes – God loves me,” Puljic added.

The President of the Republic of Srpska Željka Cvijanović extended congratulations today to Archbishop of Vrhbosna Cardinal Vinko Puljić, Bishop of Banja Luka Franjo Komarica, the clergy, the religious and all believers of the Catholic religion in the Republic of Srpska and BiH.

“On behalf of the citizens of the Republic of Srpska and on my behalf, on the occasion of the upcoming Christmas and the New Year, I extend my sincere congratulations to you, the clergy, the religious and all believers of the Catholic religion.

May the upcoming Christmas days bring you together and be an affirmation of the family and its lasting values, and may the New Year bring stability, prosperity and mutual understanding.

With the best wishes to spend the upcoming holidays in health, spiritual peace and contentment, I greet you with a joyful greeting: Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!”, reads the congratulations note by the President of the Republic of Srpska.

Congratulations to Archbishop Cardinal Vinko Puljic and all Roman Catholics were also addressed by Serbian Presidency Member Milorad Dodik and Council of Ministers Chairman Zoran Tegeltija.

TST