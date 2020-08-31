Today’s report: 57 new cases of coronavirus in Srpska

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the past 24 hours the new coronavirus was confirmed in 57 people in the Republic of Srpska out of 625 laboratory samples tested.

According to the place of residence, 13 are from Banja Luka, Teslić 8, Doboj 7, three each from Pale, Mrkonjić Grad and Kotor Varoš, two each from East Ilidža, Laktaši, East Novo Srajevo, Prnjavor and Bijeljina, and one each from Zvornik, Gradiška, Prijedor, Čelnica, Šipovo, Derventa, Sokolac, Kozarska Dubica, Kneževo and Srbac.

The total number of hospitalised in the Republic of Srpska is 239 – in the University Clinical Centre of Srpska 71 and in general hospitals 168.

