Tomorrow “Filmoteka” Dedicated to the Century Since the Birth of Federico Fellini

“Filmoteka”, dedicated to the century since the birth of the famous Italian director Federico Fellini, will be held from tomorrow to Thursday, January 30, at the Republic of Srpska Cinema in Pale.

The program includes three films from Felini’s opus, “Nights of Cabiria”, “Eight and a Half” and “Fellini’s Casanova”, it was announced from the Cinematheque of the Republic of Srpska.

“Filmoteka” will be held at the Faculty of Economics Amphitheater starting at 7.00 pm and admission is free.

Tomorrow, the first movie – “Nights of Cabiria” from 1957 – starring Giulietta Masina, who plays the brave and unyielding Roman prostitute who is betrayed and robbed by a young man she loves, but despite all things, begins anew.

– Fellini, in addition to directing, wrote the screenplay for this film, along with Pier Paolo Pasolini, and was awarded the Academy Award for Best Foreign Film in 1958.

On Wednesday, January 29, the program features the movie “Eight and a Half” from 1963, which was named eighth and a half by Felini, with half of the film implying his contributions to the omnibus films “Love in the City” and ” Boccaccio ’70”.

On the last evening of Thursday, January 30, the program featured the 1976 “Fellini’s Casanova” – a spectacularly scripted English-language film with Donald Sutherland in the title role and awarded the Academy Award for Best Costumes.

TST