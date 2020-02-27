Tonight’s Reception Celebrates Beginning of Persecution of Sarajevo Serbs

Serb member of the BiH Presidency Milorad Dodik tells SRNA that this evening’s reception hosted by Željko Komšić and Šefik Džaferović on the occasion of March 1 is a private party of two BiH Presidency members being held at the BiH Presidency building.

Asked by SRNA to comment on the reception scheduled for tonight by BiH Presidency members Željko Komšić and Šefik Džaferović over March 1, the so-called “Independence Day” of BiH, Dodik says that the bank holiday they celebrate is a symbol of the beginning of the civil war and the outvoting of one of three constituent peoples in BiH.

He recalls that the joint institutions of BiH have never adopted a law declaring March 1 a holiday in BiH, since such a procedure is defined in the Dayton Peace Agreement.

“Keeping March 1 as a holiday and imposing it on Serbs, who remember that date in 1992 with discomfort and fear, is the preservation of the idea of a unitary BiH, which they voted for but against the Serbs’ will in a trivial referendum. As long as such a date is on the calendar of mutual holidays, which are not, it is clear that nothing can be done for this and such country,” Dodik stressed.

He says it would be good for everyone planning to attend this evening’s reception to know that on March 1, 1992, a Serb flag was burnt down and a Serb wedding was shot dead in the Sarajevo downtown in the peace time.

“They need to know that those who invited them are celebrating just that, the beginning of persecution of Serbs from Sarajevo and then from BiH, and that by their presence at the reception, they directly contribute to the confusion in the already unsettled BiH,” concluded Serb member of the BiH Presidency Milorad Dodik.

TST