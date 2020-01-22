TORS Promotional Video in Finals at Madrid International Trade Fair (VIDEO)

A promotional video of the Tourist Organization of the Republic of Srpska (TORS), which shows the local offer and beauty of Srpska, has made its way to the finals at the International Fitur 2020 Tourism Fair, said TORS Director Nada Jovanović.

Jovanović pointed out that the promotional film, titled “Not Much, But Much More,” drew a lot of attention from around 11,000 exhibitors in Madrid.

She said this was the fourth largest trade fair in Europe, after Berlin, London and Moscow, and recalled that last year it had 142,642 business visitors, 110,848 visitors, about 10,487 exhibitors and companies from more than 165 countries and 8,000 journalists from 68 countries.

Jovanović emphasized that the goal is to attract guests from South America as this is the only fair where they represent their market and they are very rarely at such events.

“We expect this fair to attract more Spanish tourists to Srpska, who have already recognized us as an active holiday destination and an adrenalin destination but are also interested in our spas. A large number of young people from Spain are coming to us,” Jovanović said.

She stated that at the exhibition space of the fair, that is, a joint stand with the tourist agency “DMC Fortuna turs” from Mostar, the Tourist Organization of the Republic of Srpska will present the overall tourist offer.

– We will present winter offer, Jahorina, Kozara and smaller ski resorts, that is, destinations for active holidays, offers of short vacations with tours of cultural and historical sights, offers of national parks, attractive manifestations for young people that are represented in the summer months, and offers of spa tourism and gastronomy – specified is Jovanović’s.

The Madrid fair runs through Sunday, January 26th.

TST