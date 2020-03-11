Travel ban over COVID-19 officially in force

Those travelling from Italy, certain provinces in China, South Korea and Iran will not be able to enter Bosnia and Herzegovina until further notice, the Border Police said on Wednesday.

The measure was adopted by Bosnia’s Ministry of Civil Affairs and came into force after Security Minister Fahrudin Radoncic requested it after a meeting between the Chairman of Bosnia’s Council of Ministers and the prime ministers of the two semi-autonomous regions – the Federation (FBiH) and Republika Srpska (RS).

“It was concluded that there is a need to adopt all measures for the prevention of the spread of the virus and its containment according to the requests of entity institutions and in accordance with the epidemiologists and proposals by the World Health Organisation,” said the request sent to Border Police Chief Zoran Galic.

