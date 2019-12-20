Trebinje: 90 000 KM for Tourism Development in 2020

Almost all the projects planned for 2019, in the area of ​​the City of Trebinje, have been completed or started in the last 12 months, according to the Mayor of Trebinje, Mirko Ćurić. In addition to the loan, one quarter of the budget should be earmarked for capital investments in the coming year.

”Despite certain difficulties regarding the realization of the planned budget, we cannot be dissatisfied with the things realized in the City in 2019. It is important that the medium-term capital investment plan is implemented and that no planned project is abandoned”, said Ćurić, who identified several key investments.

”The beginning of the construction of the spiritual centre in Mrkonjići is certainly the most significant project that we have started, and then the renovation of the market”, emphasized Ćurić.

Programs, aimed at supporting youth, continued; students were awarded scholarships regularly, especially those who opted for scarce occupations. The best of them were rewarded with an excursion, and students from the rural area received cash benefits. The City of Trebinje was the first to start the construction of a building where young married couples will be able to buy an apartment on favorable terms.

”The commercial price was 1 800 KM, and we reduced that to 1 200 KM” , said Ćurić.

When it comes to plans for the coming year, the development of the tourism strategy by 2030 is particularly significant, for which around 90,000 KM are planned. This will further define and establish guidelines for tourism development, as one of the cornerstones of the economy of the City of Trebinje and its surroundings.

TST