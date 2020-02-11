Trebinje: Farmers Start With the Seed Procurement and Planting Vegetable Crops

Unusually favorable weather conditions in December and January prompted farmers in Trebinje to start with the seed procurement and planting vegetable crops earlier.

Since mid-January, significant quantities of potato and onion seed have been sold at agricultural pharmacies.

According to agronomists, the optimal planting deadlines are still a long way off. It is uncertain how winter temperatures will continue to move.

‘’It is only for early production, for the rest of production it is early because the optimal conditions for planting have not been met yet’’, said Radovan Pejović.

The fact is, agronomists argue, that the climatic conditions have changed and that they allow early cultivation of the plots and planting vegetables. Traditional planting deadlines are the end of February or the beginning of March when the soil temperature is higher.

‘’People have habits, nice weather enables cultivation, but when it comes to planting, I think it’s early. For onions, it’s not early, because they can tolerate low temperatures’’, said Dragan Bukvić, an agronomist.

Agricultural pharmacies are well stocked with traditional seed and planting materials, whether they are domestic or foreign.

